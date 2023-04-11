Man arrested after fleeing police, breaking into Lake Superior Zoo grounds

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth man is expected to be charged after allegedly running from law enforcement and trying to hide from them at the Lake Superior Zoo.

Around 4:50 p.m. Monday, April 10, Duluth Police assisted the Proctor Police Department in attempting to locate a trailer that was stolen from a business.

According to police, officers responded to Highway 2 and W. Skyline Pkwy. where the suspected vehicle and trailer were located.

The suspect, a 27-year-old Duluth man, ran from authorities through the woods from Highway 2 and I-35 to the Lake Superior Zoo.

Officers followed him, and they say the man jumped into Kingsbury Creek in an attempt to avoid officers.

They continued tracking the man, who had then entered a fenced-in area at the Lake Superior Zoo.

Police said that particular area did not include any zoo animals.

He was then arrested, transported to a local hospital for evaluation, and then sent to the St. Louis County Jail.

According to police, he is expected to be charged with theft and fleeing officers.

“This incident demonstrates the outstanding teamwork by the Duluth Police Department, Proctor Police Department, Hermantown Police Department, St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, Duluth Fire Department, and Mayo Ambulance,” say officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

