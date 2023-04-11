Local hardware store shares tips for home flooding prevention

The water pump section at Northland Tool
The water pump section at Northland Tool(Northern News Now)
By Mitchell Zimmermann
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMANTOWN, MN. (Northern News Now) - More snow melt on the way means more chance for flooded homes and basements.

Leaders with Northern Tool and Equipment in Hermantown say there are a couple of ways to ensure your home is protected.

They say moving snow away from the house and getting a sump pump to drain water that enters the home is key.

Steve Spears, who is with the company, says there’s usually one main area for water to flow in.

“It’s typically around the foundation . . . where a sump pump is involved. It’s collecting that water from the foundation and pumping it outside the home,” Spears said.

According to Spears, most homes in Minnesota and Wisconsin already have sump pumps installed, but it’s always good to check to make sure it’s in working order.

You can do so by making sure the pump’s bucket is free of any dirt or debris, and the pipe or hose that’s going to the outside is sealed completely without damage.

It might mean the difference between a dry basement and costly damages.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coops Pizza iconic fish tank
Wisconsin pizzeria says goodbye to iconic fish tank
The crash happened along Midland Drive just before 3 p.m. Thursday.
Duluth man arrested after attempted robbery
Sean, Riana, Shiway, and Sadie Barry
New effort to honor Duluth’s Barry family 1 year after their deaths
Can of Worms Project brings possible impacts to Lincoln Park
Traffic changes planned near Twin Ports Interchange project starting Wednesday
Sydney's fire in Grand Marais April 10, 2023
Owners: No one injured in Grand Marais business fire

Latest News

Duluth Public Library
Duluth Public Library addresses safety concerns after security assessment
Washburn Waste Treatment Plant expected to overflow Tuesday night
Washburn Waste Treatment Plant expected to overflow
FILE - TCF Bank Stadium is shown during a media tour in Minneapolis, in this Tuesday, June 16,...
Report: U of Minnesota ‘committed genocide’ of Native people
"MANIA: The ABBA Tribute" is coming to the DECC
‘MANIA: The ABBA Tribute’ coming to the DECC