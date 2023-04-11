Local hardware store shares tips for home flooding prevention

HERMANTOWN, MN. (Northern News Now) - More snow melt on the way means more chance for flooded homes and basements.

Leaders with Northern Tool and Equipment in Hermantown say there are a couple of ways to ensure your home is protected.

They say moving snow away from the house and getting a sump pump to drain water that enters the home is key.

Steve Spears, who is with the company, says there’s usually one main area for water to flow in.

“It’s typically around the foundation . . . where a sump pump is involved. It’s collecting that water from the foundation and pumping it outside the home,” Spears said.

According to Spears, most homes in Minnesota and Wisconsin already have sump pumps installed, but it’s always good to check to make sure it’s in working order.

You can do so by making sure the pump’s bucket is free of any dirt or debris, and the pipe or hose that’s going to the outside is sealed completely without damage.

It might mean the difference between a dry basement and costly damages.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.