Lawmakers prepare to tackle omnibus bills, budget items in return to St. Paul

ST. PAUL, MN
ST. PAUL, MN(Quinn Gorham)
By Quinn Gorham
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (GRAY) -- Minnesota lawmakers returned to the legislative session Tuesday after a week of Spring Recess.

As members of the House and Senate draw closer to the end of the session, both chambers are preparing to tackle omnibus bills and budget items.

“These are the bills that put together each jurisdiction’s area of spending... they each get packaged up individually in these different sectioned areas,” said Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson (R - East Grand Forks).

Typically omnibus bills are brought forward toward the end of the session when the budget targets have been set and committees have an idea of what they can spend.

“You wait until after the forecast, so you know how much you can spend,” Johnson said.

The Governor and both chambers of the state government released joint budget targets in late March, a relatively early time to have them. This week, the Senate is set to vote on its first omnibus bill on Thursday: the agriculture omnibus bill.

“We’ve got some stuff to help farmers rely on the prices that they might get and protect them in cases of disaster or controversy. But we’ve also got some resources there to expand who’s farming,” said Senator Aric Putnam, chair of the Senate Agriculture, Broadband and Rural Development Committee.

He says his bill, like many other omnibus bills, is carefully crafted to fit the needs of their specific areas.

“It makes me think about an issue coherently, to try to find that balance between this issue and that issue, to see the relationships between the different provisions that are in my bill, I think really hard about that,” Putnam said.

While some omnibus bills are likely to get through without much resistance, Sen. Johnson says there are occasionally some points of contention nestled in the contents of omnibus bills that could cause the minority party to vote against them.

With the DFL at the helm in both the House and Senate, Johnson believes any Republican protest could fall on deaf ears.

“Normally those would be things that would hold it up but I think this has all been pre-ordained and they’re gonna move forward with them regardless of if they have our support or not,” he said.

In addition to the Agriculture omnibus bill, the Senate will also take up the Judiciary and Public Safety Omnibus bill, the Jobs and Labor Omnibus Bill and the Commerce Omnibus bill later this week.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coops Pizza iconic fish tank
Wisconsin pizzeria says goodbye to iconic fish tank
The crash happened along Midland Drive just before 3 p.m. Thursday.
Duluth man arrested after attempted robbery
Sean, Riana, Shiway, and Sadie Barry
New effort to honor Duluth’s Barry family 1 year after their deaths
Can of Worms Project brings possible impacts to Lincoln Park
Traffic changes planned near Twin Ports Interchange project starting Wednesday
Sydney's fire in Grand Marais April 10, 2023
Owners: No one injured in Grand Marais business fire

Latest News

WX GFX
2023 Spring Flood Outlook: Part 1
Three different water towers from Ely have been modeled and sold across the globe
Little Ely model water towers are spreading world-wide thanks to entrepreneur’s vision
Little Ely water tower models are popping up world-wide
Duluth Public Library
Duluth Public Library addresses safety concerns after security assessment