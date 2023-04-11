Duluth Public Library addresses safety concerns after security assessment

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Safety concerns are growing at the Duluth Public Library’s downtown campus.

An outside company recently studied that growing issue and found ways to prevent it from becoming an even greater problem.

Once reopening after being shut down for a while during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Duluth Public Library observed some changes.

“We started to notice an uptick in behavior issues and it created some concern in terms of safety for both the staff and the public using our building,” Library Manager Carla Powers said.

Some of those behavior issues included violence, drug use, and more inside and outside their downtown location.

Powers said they decided to bring in an outside consulting firm, Guidepost Solutions, to assess the current safety of the library.

That assessment included interviews with staff and patrons, reviewing policies and procedures, and analyzing the structure of the library itself.

Their findings and recommendations were compiled into a report, which the Duluth City Council voted on Monday night.

“There are things like lighting, and how things are arranged, and security at doors and access and just layouts,” Council Vice President Roz Randorf said. “So a lot of things were taken into consideration, so we were very supportive, it was approved unanimously.”

One of the major recommendations and priorities the library will now focus on is adding a second safety specialist.

The first and only one, Kaitlyn Tillman, began her role last September.

She said her job involves checking in with library patrons and sometimes helping them find resources.

“Really what we’re seeing is, folks are struggling because they’re not connected to the resources they need,” Tillman said. “Unfortunately unmet mental health needs, unmet addiction needs, all of those things lead to not great choices sometimes.”

The library hopes to add a second part-time safety specialist to the team, so a specialist is working during all open hours.

The library also plans to reconfigure some spaces in its computer center and add some additional security cameras.

They say they’ll be working with the city administration to find funding for these projects.

This is also one of the first steps toward an eventual plan to turn the library into more of a community center.

