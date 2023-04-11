CSS earns redemption in double-header to force split
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Monday afternoon CSS hosted Concordia-Moorhead at Saint Field for a double-header outing where the Saints forced the split after a 7-6 game 2 win.
Concordia-Moorhead took game one, 7-4.
St. Scholastica is now 11-9 overall. They will travel to Augsburg on Tuesday afternoon for another double-header.
