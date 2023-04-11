City by City: Wisconsin, Lake County, Duluth

Drivers may see some late-night work on Highway 53 beginning April 10.
By Heidi Stang
Published: Apr. 10, 2023
Wisconsin- Residents are gearing up for spring turkey season. Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16 is the Youth Turkey Hunt. Hunters under the age of 16 will get the chance to try turkey hunting before the regular season begins. Youth hunters must have completed hunter training and have a hunting license with a turkey stamp and valid harvest authorization. The regular spring turkey season will start Wednesday, April 19.

Lake County, MN-The Lake County Chamber of Commerce is looking to honor local heroes. Law enforcement, fire officials, emergency responders, lineman and anyone who has a part in keeping the county safe is invited to a free breakfast on May 2. Other community members are welcome, and the cost is $15 per person. The 2023 Breakfast for Heroes will be buffet style and each department present will be honored during the meal. RSVPs are due by April 24.

Duluth, MN- Drivers may see some late-night work on Highway 53 beginning April 10. The second year of sign replacement will be underway. Night work will start on the overhead signs at Piedmont Avenue and work north toward Midway Road. Drivers can expect short-term lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. in that area for about a week. Once that is complete, crews will start daytime signage work in Virginia and work their way south.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about send us an email to CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Minnesota, Sawyer County, Hayward

