Beautiful Wednesday, rain and possibly snow in the forecast

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see sunny skies and warm temperatures! Tonight we will continue to have clear skies and southerly winds pumping in the heat. Lows will be in the 30′s and 40′s, but remain above freezing.

WEDNESDAY: On Wednesday we will see sunny skies and warm temperatures again! Highs will be able to climb into the mid to upper 60′s in the Ports. To the south folks can expect to hit 70°! Overnight there will be increasing clouds with lows in the 30′s and 40′s.

WX GFX (KBJR WX)

WX GFX (KBJR WX)

THURSDAY: Thursday we will have mostly cloudy skies and more of a southeast wind. This will lead to cooler temperatures from the Ports and up the North Shore. Highs will be held to the lower 50′s on the hill, but likely some 40′s by the lake. There will also be a chance of rain in North Central Minnesota.

FRIDAY: Friday we will have mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of rain. Although, it looks like the rain will be mostly west of the Ports. Highs will be in the 50′s and 60′s, but it will be cooler by the lake with an east wind. More rain expected into the weekend which will not help flooding concerns.

WX GFX (KBJR WX)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.