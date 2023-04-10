Xcel Energy: Winter Moratorium ends April 15

By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Xcel Energy says the Winter Moratorium is set to expire April 15.

According to a media release from Xcel Energy, the Winter Moratorium helps protect residential energy customers from electric or gas service disconnections if it affects their primary heating source. The rule runs each year from Nov. 1- April 15.

“We understand that customers occasionally face challenges paying their bills, so we are here to work with them to find payment plans that meet their needs,” Nora Lindgren, Director, Billing and Regulatory Compliance, said. “Local nonprofit organizations and community action programs can also provide financial assistance. Funds are still available, so we want customers taking advantage of these programs.”

The media release states, “So far in 2023, more than 6,800 Xcel Energy customers in Wisconsin have received just over $3 million in energy assistance, averaging about $438 for each customer.”

According to the media release, to determine if a household qualifies for assistance and weatherization services from the Department of Administration’s Wisconsin Energy Assistance Program, customers can visit their website or call 1-866-HEATWIS (432-8947). For more information, customers can contact Xcel Energy at 1-800-895-4999 or visit XcelEnergy.com.

