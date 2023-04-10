Traffic changes planned near Twin Ports Interchange project starting Wednesday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Traffic will be impacted through the Twin Ports Interchange construction project in Duluth starting this week.

According to MnDOT, the northbound side of I-35 will be affected between Wednesday, April 12 and Friday, April 21.

Motorists traveling through the Twin Ports Interchange project will encounter two-lane, two-way traffic on the northbound side of the interstate.

This change will allow for girder erection and deck forming over the southbound lanes of I-35.

The southbound off-ramp to 27th Ave. West will also be closed during this time.

For more information on the Twin Ports Interchange project, click here.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.