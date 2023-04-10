Temperatures remain above average through mid-week

By Hunter McCullough
Apr. 10, 2023
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies along with mild temperatures! Tonight we will have partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the 30′s with southwest winds 5-15mph.

TUESDAY: Tuesday we will have mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures! Highs will be able to climb into the mid to lower 60′s with southwest winds 5-10mph. Temperatures will be cooler lakeside up the North Shore. Overnight lows will be in the 30′s and 40′s.

WEDNESDAY: High pressure will keep the sun shining on Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid-60′s with southwest winds 5-15mph. The snow melting continues.

THURSDAY: Thursday we will see mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of rain showers. Right now it looks like the best chance of rain will be in North Central Minnesota. Highs will be in the mid-50′s with an east wind keeping it cooler by the lake.

