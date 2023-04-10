Spring like start to the new week

Today: For our Monday we are looking at partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies overhead. Temperatures today are mild and even a tad warmer than Sunday. Most are looking at temperatures climbing into the mid and upper 50s and lower 60s across the region. Winds are out of the west between 5-10 MPH. Tonight, temperatures fall back into the upper 30s and 40s with partly cloudy skies overhead.

First Alert Forecast

Tuesday: The mild weather continues for Tuesday. For many places this could be their first 60 degree day of the year; that includes the Twin Ports. With mostly sunny skies overhead temperatures climb into the low and mid 60s. If Duluth International does reach 60 that will be their first time in 159 days. Winds are out of the southwest between 5-10 MPH.

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Wednesday: Wednesday will the warmest we get! With mostly sunny skies overhead temperatures climb into the mid and upper 60s. Some may be very close to 70! Winds are out of the southwest between 5-15 MPH.

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.