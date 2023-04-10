Spring like start to the new week

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:44 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today: For our Monday we are looking at partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies overhead. Temperatures today are mild and even a tad warmer than Sunday. Most are looking at temperatures climbing into the mid and upper 50s and lower 60s across the region. Winds are out of the west between 5-10 MPH. Tonight, temperatures fall back into the upper 30s and 40s with partly cloudy skies overhead.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast

Tuesday: The mild weather continues for Tuesday. For many places this could be their first 60 degree day of the year; that includes the Twin Ports. With mostly sunny skies overhead temperatures climb into the low and mid 60s. If Duluth International does reach 60 that will be their first time in 159 days. Winds are out of the southwest between 5-10 MPH.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast

Wednesday: Wednesday will the warmest we get! With mostly sunny skies overhead temperatures climb into the mid and upper 60s. Some may be very close to 70! Winds are out of the southwest between 5-15 MPH.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(Northern News Now)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coops Pizza iconic fish tank
Wisconsin pizzeria says goodbye to iconic fish tank
Itasca County Sheriff’s deputy arrested on DWI charge
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Man, woman hurt trying to rescue animals from Carlton County barn fire
Two police officers were killed in an exchange of gunfire after a traffic stop in western...
2 Wisconsin police officers fatally shot during traffic stop
Salaam Witherspoon
Salaam Witherspoon announces candidacy for Duluth’s 4th District Council seat

Latest News

High pressure will make for a sunny first half of the week
Sunshine will return Monday and warm up will continue this week
A 30% shower chance Sunday afternoon should bring less than a tenth inch to most towns by...
Rain showers possible Sunday as warm weather sets up a flood risk this week
WX GFX
Warm up begins Saturday as spring-like temps set up to dominate the week ahead
Spring showers
APRIL 7, PM WEATHER