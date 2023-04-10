Sign replacement night work on Highway 53 to resume

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The second year of the Highway 53 sign replacement project is set to start.

According to MnDOT, night work for the project will resume on Monday, April 10.

In the Duluth area, night work will occur on overhead signs starting at Piedmont Ave. and will move north toward Midway Rd.

Motorists should expect short-term lane closures at work areas between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.

This work is expected to last for a week.

Following the night work, crews will resume day work in the Virginia area and move south.

