New effort to honor Duluth’s Barry family 1 year after their deaths

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- It has been almost one year since a family of four was murdered in Duluth’s East Hillside neighborhood.

Riana and Sean Barry and their two daughters, 12-year-old Shiway and 9-year-old Sadie, were killed by a relative in their home last April.

Now friends of the family are coming together to pay tribute to the Barrys.

The murders of the Barry family impacted many, including their close family friends whom they met through the area’s home-schooling community.

“We’re all just trying to come to terms with what happened and how it affects the whole community and our children,” said Halee Schlangen, a family friend.

“It’s really hard, and that it was their whole family, that’s extra hard,” said Liz Salmela, another family friend. “That it was violent, that’s hard too”

One year after the Barry family’s deaths, Salmela, Schlangen and other friends hope to honor their memory by revitalizing a place the Barrys loved: Chester Park.

They hope to raise enough money to update the park, making it more wheelchair accessible and upgrading the swings, as well as a special tribute for the family.

“We’re going to put a bench with a plaque, which means a lot to us,” Schlangen said. “They’re buried in Alaska so we don’t have something here just for them, so that will be really nice.”

Salmela and Schlangen said since parks were special to the Barry family, the memorial would be both meaningful and useful.

“Something to contribute joy and a safe place to play for more people,” Salmela said. “They lived just a mile from here so it’s also meaningful in that way.”

To raise the $22,000 needed for the project, organizers are asking for community support by hosting a benefit fundraiser in late May.

“I hope people remember them for a lot of reasons and in a lot of ways but this is something tangible that we can visit and know that we did it for them,” Schlangen said.

The benefit is scheduled for Saturday, May 20, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Other Place Bar and Grill in Duluth.

Tickets will be $15 at the door.

To learn more and to donate to a GoFundMe to support the project, click here.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.