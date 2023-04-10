Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say

A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on Friday, April 7, 2023.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - Texas authorities said a woman was found alive inside a submerged Jeep Friday morning.

According to a report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, an emergency dispatcher received a call from a fisherman who reported seeing a black Jeep submerged about forty feet from the Woody’s Camp boat ramp.

Deputies employed the use of a local wrecker service to pull the Jeep from the water. As the crew was preparing to remove the vehicle, it was discovered a person was still inside it and moving.

With the assistance of the wrecker service, fisherman, and Marion County deputies, a woman was safely rescued from the vehicle. EMS responded to the location and transported her to a local hospital.

During the incident, deputies determined the woman was listed as a missing person by the Longview Texas Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coops Pizza iconic fish tank
Wisconsin pizzeria says goodbye to iconic fish tank
Itasca County Sheriff’s deputy arrested on DWI charge
Police continue their investigation at a home where eight family members were found dead in...
Utah man who killed wife, 5 kids and mother-in-law left suicide note
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Man, woman hurt trying to rescue animals from Carlton County barn fire
Two police officers were killed in an exchange of gunfire after a traffic stop in western...
2 Wisconsin police officers fatally shot during traffic stop

Latest News

Duluth Harbor Rescue Mission gives out free Easter meals.
Duluth organization makes Easter dinner possible for all
Jon Rahm, of Spain, waves after his putt on the 13th hole during the final round of the Masters...
Jon Rahm rallies to win the Masters as Spanish stars align
Expelled Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, from left, expelled Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville,...
Expelled Tennessee lawmakers both seeking seats again
Pope Francis sits on the altar in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican during the Easter Sunday...
Pope at Easter: Pray for Ukrainian, Russian people, refugees