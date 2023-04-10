Michigan State guard Tyson Walker returning for 5th season

Michigan State standout Tyson Walker is returning for his fifth season
Michigan State guard Tyson Walker (2) reacts after a basket against Marquette in the second...
Michigan State guard Tyson Walker (2) reacts after a basket against Marquette in the second half of a second-round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State standout Tyson Walker is returning for his fifth season.

Walker announced his decision Monday with an Instagram post, giving a boost to coach Tom Izzo's chances of contending for a title.

The 6-foot-1 guard averaged a team-high 14.8 points and ranked second with nearly three assists per game.

Walker attended Northeastern for two years before transferring and playing for the Spartans the past two seasons. He is eligible for a fifth season because the NCAA granted college athletes an extra year if they were enrolled two years ago when the COVID-19 pandemic began.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Most Read

Coops Pizza iconic fish tank
Wisconsin pizzeria says goodbye to iconic fish tank
Itasca County Sheriff’s deputy arrested on DWI charge
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Man, woman hurt trying to rescue animals from Carlton County barn fire
Two police officers were killed in an exchange of gunfire after a traffic stop in western...
2 Wisconsin police officers fatally shot during traffic stop
A giant blob of seaweed has begun drifting onto Florida beaches.
Giant seaweed blob hits Florida beaches

Latest News

NTSB
NTSB: Sleet, lack of speed likely caused 2021 plane crash
Detroit Tigers players outfielders Victor Reyes, right, Austin Meadows, left, and Akil Baddoo...
Tigers’ Austin Meadows sidelined by mental health issues
Toronto faces Milwaukee, seeks 4th straight home win
Wisconsin DNR releases 3,500 public comments on wolf plan