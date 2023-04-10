“Jurassic Park in Concert” coming to Duluth this summer

Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra will be proving the live soundtrack
"Jurassic Park in Concert" coming to Duluth this summer
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Apr. 10, 2023
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - This summer fans can relive the magic of “Jurassic Park.”

The DECC announced Monday, “Jurassic Park in Concert” will be coming to Duluth on Saturday, August 19.

Officials say audiences can now experience the movie as never before.

Fans will be able to watch Jurassic Park on the big screen, which will be accompanied by a live performance of the famous John Williams soundtrack.

The Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra will be proving the live soundtrack and some special live sound effects.

Tickets for “Jurassic Park in Concert” will go on sale Friday, April 14.

Presale tickets are available now.

Depending on seating, prices range from $21 to $61 a ticket.

“Jurassic Park in Concert” will be at 7 p.m. in the DECC’s Symphony Hall on August 19.

Click here to purchase tickets.

