Duluth organization makes Easter dinner possible for all

DULUTH, MN. -- Well-known Easter traditions include spending time with loved ones and enjoying a home-cooked dinner. Unfortunately, this is not something everyone can afford.

Walking up to the Harrison Community Center on Sunday, you could see a line of people waiting for a free, hot meal and it was beginning to wrap around the building.

“We know we have a community that struggles with poverty, addiction, that type of thing,” said Veronica Ciurleo, the founder of Duluth Harbor Rescue Mission. “To have a nice, hot Easter dinner is something that we wanted to offer and celebrate with our community.”

It took one short hour after the Duluth Harbor Rescue Mission opened the doors, to see food supplies run low.

“Today I am not sure if we are going to have enough, so I am already thinking what we should do for next year, what do we up the numbers to,” said Ciurleo.

It was a testament to the soaring food prices that have been putting a warm Easter dinner out of reach for many Duluth families.

“The economy is just out of control. We all know the price of a gallon of milk is basically doubled to what it was two years ago.” Ciurleo

That increase in need, skyrocketing these last few years.

“Since COVID, there has been a large amount of people coming out,” said Jeana Levi, a longtime volunteer with Duluth Harbor Rescue Mission. “During COVID there was no jobs, so people had no income unless they qualified for certain programs, or whatever.”

The Duluth Harbor Rescue Mission doing its part to bring everyone together on the holidays, no matter your beliefs, or background.

“There is so many people in need that if we can just do a few things like this, it helps,” said Levi.

Welcoming neighbors, friends, and strangers, to eat food at their dinner table.

“It’s important to see the community united,” said Ciurleo. “We love to just draw the community together.”

The Duluth Harbor Rescue Mission is a community-funded organization. They continue to offer free meals every week.

