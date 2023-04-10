Duluth man arrested after attempted robbery
The victim was hit with a bat
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth man was arrested after an attempted robbery.
At approximately 10:50 p.m. on Sunday, April 9, the Duluth Police Department (DPD) responded to 2nd Ave. East and 1st St. after a report of an attempted robbery.
According to the DPD, when officers arrived they found an individual who sustained an injury to their leg from a bat.
The victim stated they were walking when a male approached them, demanded money from them, and hit them with a bat.
Officers say they were able to review surveillance video of the incident.
They then found the man a short time later that allegedly attack the victim.
Police say the bat was located and seized.
A 20-year-old Duluth resident was arrested and charges are pending attempted aggravated robbery.
