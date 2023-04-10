Duluth man arrested after attempted robbery

The victim was hit with a bat
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth man was arrested after an attempted robbery.

At approximately 10:50 p.m. on Sunday, April 9, the Duluth Police Department (DPD) responded to 2nd Ave. East and 1st St. after a report of an attempted robbery.

According to the DPD, when officers arrived they found an individual who sustained an injury to their leg from a bat.

The victim stated they were walking when a male approached them, demanded money from them, and hit them with a bat.

Officers say they were able to review surveillance video of the incident.

They then found the man a short time later that allegedly attack the victim.

Police say the bat was located and seized.

A 20-year-old Duluth resident was arrested and charges are pending attempted aggravated robbery.

