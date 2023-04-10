Duluth Lions Club ‘Pancake Day’ returning for 64th year

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Lions Club will return to the DECC for its 64th annual “Pancake Day.”

Officials say Duluth’s original, biggest, and best Lions “Pancake Day” is set from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4 at the DECC’s Pioneer Hall.

The annual “Pancake Day” is one of the largest fundraising events for the Duluth Lions Club.

In 2022, more than $50,000 was given to the community to help fund priority programs for anyone who are sight and hearing impaired, has diabetes, or has children with cancer, since the club provides exams, eyeglasses, and hearing aids for those who cannot afford them.

“The Lions hope to serve 10,000 people and raise $100,000.00 this year to allow the Lions to continue to serve the Duluth community,” Pancake Day Chair Gerry Sjerven said.

Members of the Lions Club are now selling tickets for the event.

Tickets are also available at:

Area Holiday Station Stores

Mainstream Fashions for Men, 206 West Superior Street

Snyder’s Super Stop, Holiday Center (2nd floor)

Mr. D’s Bar and Grill, 5622 Grand Avenue

Lighthouse Center for Vital Living, 4505 West Superior Street

Theobald Family Eye Care, 3308 West Arrowhead Road

Valentini’s Restaurant – 4960 Miller Trunk Highway

Farmers Insurance /Joel Brekken Agency, 4202 East Superior Street

Tickets are now available for $8 prior to the event.

Otherwise, tickets will be $10 at the door.

Children four and under accompanied by parents are free.

Duluth Lions Club 2023 "Pancake Day" (Northern News Now)

Free parking will be available compliments of North Shore Bank.

Participants will be able to eat pancakes, made by local celebrities, that they can eat along with sausage, orange juice or milk, and coffee.

Fresh from-scratch gluten-free pancakes will also be available again this year.

In addition, diabetes screening will be administered by UMD’s College of Pharmacy students from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will also be collection boxes for used eyeglasses, hearing aids, and hearing aid batteries.

