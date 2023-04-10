Owners: No one injured in Grand Marais business fire

Sydney's fire in Grand Marais April 10, 2023
Sydney's fire in Grand Marais April 10, 2023(Jaye White)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRAND MARAIS, MN. (Northern News Now) - A local business in Grand Marais caught on fire Monday.

Firefighters responded to fire at Sydney’s Frozen Custard and Pizza in downtown Grand Marais, according to Boreal Community Media.

Owners of Sydney’s say no one was injured and the restaurant was not open for the season yet.

Officials are asking the public to stay away at this time.

The fire marshal is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

