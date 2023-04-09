Sunshine will return Monday and warm up will continue this week

WEATHER STORY: Sunday’s rain chance paid off for many towns but should go away Monday as high pressure takes over. Temperatures in the 50′s and 60′s could be here on Monday. As the warm air tangles with our deep snow pack, isolated pockets of flooding may pop up. People should be cautious in the places prone to such trouble. That includes International Falls, Rainier, Aitkin, Odanah/Bad River and even the Kawashiwi near Ely. Luckily, heavy precip is not likely this week. Another round of rain could run next Thursday to Saturday.

SUNDAY NIGHT: The rain shower chance may last through the night even though the sky will try to clear at the same time. Morning lows will be near 30. The wind will be S 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Fresh high pressure should take over the Northland fairly early on Monday to make the sky mostly sunny. However, our view of the sun could be hampered for a couple of morning hours by surface fog. The fog should evaporate by mid-morning. The afternoon high will be 57. The wind will be W 5-15 mph.

High pressure will make for a sunny first half of the week (KBJR)

TUESDAY: The high pressure cell will control the sky again on Tuesday. It will be mostly sunny again. The morning low will be 38. The afternoon high will be 63. The wind will be SW 10-20 mph.

COMING UP: The high will clear the sky through Wednesday. The warm southern air mass will stay potent until then, too, and drive thermometers towards the mid 60′s. It will cool a little from Thursday to Saturday in conjunction with another low that will bring shots at light rain showers.

The week ahead will be mild with sun first and showers later (KBJR)

