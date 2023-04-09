Shooting evacuates Delaware mall as police investigate

A shopping mall in Delaware was evacuated and closed Saturday after a shooting.
A shopping mall in Delaware was evacuated and closed Saturday after a shooting.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANA, Del. (AP) — A shopping mall in Delaware was evacuated and closed Saturday after a shooting.

Delaware State Police said they were investigating a shooting at the Christiana Mall, in a northern community near Pennsylvania.

The mall was evacuated and would remain closed Saturday evening, police said in a statement asking people to avoid the area.

At least three people were shot in the food court area, officials told WPVI-TV. Police were still searching for the shooter, the station reported.

Police set up a reunification site at the north entrance for those trying to locate someone.

Additional details were not immediately available.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we continue to gather more details on this shooting,” Delaware State Police said in a tweet.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Itasca County Sheriff’s deputy arrested on DWI charge
Jaquiel Ogima
Duluth man charged with robbing taxi driver at gunpoint
Madelyn Granica gets proposed to following the UMD Women's Basketball team's appearance in the...
“My No. 1 fan”: Bulldog basketball player gets engaged after national championship game
NAACP cries foul against county charges
Duluth NAACP protests charges brought against local man
Duluth man sentenced to 15 years in prison for toddler’s death

Latest News

Backlash over Texas abortion pill ruling
A 2-year-old boy from Vermont found dead in a brook early Saturday may have been dropped there...
Police: Fleeing father dropped toddler who died in brook
A 30% shower chance Sunday afternoon should bring less than a tenth inch to most towns by...
Rapid warm up may run up flood risks this week as temps rise to the 60′s
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows U.S. Army sergeant...
Texas gov. seeks to pardon Army sergeant convicted of murder