Salaam Witherspoon announces candidacy for Duluth’s 4th District Council seat

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Another Duluthian is entering the race for city council.

Saturday evening, Salaam Witherspoon announced her candidacy to represent District 4.

Witherspoon was born and raised in Duluth.

She said she spent a year being homeless when one of her children was just an infant.

Now, she’s a community outreach specialist, a homeowner and a mother of two children who attend Duluth Public Schools.

She said if elected she hopes to help community members understand that elected officials are there to serve the public.

”Really teaching folks how to gather and come together,” Witherspoon said. “Use their voices on one accord. When we’re all together we work stronger and we’ll have better outcomes. Especially at city hall”

Witherspoon is running for the seat currently held by Hannah Alstead, who is not seeking re-election.

Alstead was appointed to the seat last July to replace Renee Van Nett who passed away while serving.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.