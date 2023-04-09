PJ’s Rescue holds Easter Pawtee Saturday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - While many dogs may have gotten outside to enjoy the sunshine Saturday, a few spent the day at a bar in West Duluth.

PJ’s Rescue held their Easter Pawtee at the Caddy Shack Saturday.

The event was an opportunity for people to interact with some pups that are looking for their forever homes.

According to volunteer Dawn LeDoux, spring can be a great time to adopt.

“I think people are ready after a long winter to adopt a dog and devote their energy. You know dogs can be outside more, so I think it’s springtime and just new and refreshing. So we’re getting a lot of applications in which is nice,” LeDoux said.

The dog pictured above is named Nikko.

He’s a six-week-old Dalmatian and Lab-mix up for adoption.

For more information about adopting, click here.

