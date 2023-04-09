Man, woman hurt trying to rescue animals from Carlton County barn fire

Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.(MGN)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SKELTON TOWNSHIP, MN -- Two people were hospitalized after trying to rescue their animals from a barn fire in Carlton County overnight.

According to the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to the fire around 10:20 p.m. Saturday on Nelson Road in Skelton Township, which is northwest of Barnum.

When they arrived, the barn was engulfed in flames.

Authorities say the man and woman who own the property suffered burns and smoke inhalation while trying to rescue the animals from the barn.

Both property owners were taken to the hospital. While their condition is unknown as of Sunday morning, authorities believe their injuries are not life threatening.

Tragically, an “undetermined number” of goats and rabbits died in the fire, according to the sheriff’s office.

The state fire marshal and sheriff’s office are investigating the cause of the fire, but they say it does not appear to be suspicious.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Itasca County Sheriff’s deputy arrested on DWI charge
Coops Pizza iconic fish tank
Wisconsin pizzeria says goodbye to iconic fish tank
Police continue their investigation at a home where eight family members were found dead in...
Utah man who killed wife, 5 kids and mother-in-law left suicide note
Jonathan Sauers
Teacher at Christian school in Alabama accused of having sex with underage student
Jaquiel Ogima
Duluth man charged with robbing taxi driver at gunpoint

Latest News

Coops Pizza iconic fish tank
Wisconsin pizzeria says goodbye to iconic fish tank
Salaam Witherspoon
Salaam Witherspoon announces candidacy for Duluth’s 4th District Council seat
Wisconsin pizzeria says goodbye to iconic fish tank
Wisconsin pizzeria says goodbye to iconic fish tank
Salaam Witherspoon announces candidacy for Duluth’s 4th District Council seat
Salaam Witherspoon announces candidacy for Duluth’s 4th District Council seat