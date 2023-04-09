Easter EGG-stravaganza takes over Lake Superior Zoo

By Larissa Milles
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - It was a day of egg-cellent fun at the Lake Superior Zoo Saturday!

Tons of people hopped over to the Zoo to celebrate the Easter Egg-Stravaganza.

The spring event featured an Easter Egg Hunt, magic show, coloring contest games and activities, arts and crafts, food trucks, and of course visits from the Easter Bunny.

Haley Hedstrom CEO of the zoo said the annual event always brings a lot of people out and Saturday’s sunshine was a bonus.

“We’re a part of the community, we want to be a gathering place for the community so we welcome all people. It’s a great time to enjoy the sun that’s now out, really welcome spring, and learn more about animals and of course celebrate Easter,” Hedstrom said.

She said next the zoo is most looking forward to welcoming its new addition of Red Pandas, with the exhibit showcasing them set to open in May.

