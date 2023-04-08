Wisconsin pizzeria says goodbye to iconic fish tank

HAYWARD, WI. -- Coops Pizza may look like a regular pizzeria from the outside, but inside, holds a Hayward gem.

“People will come here to have their kid’s birthday parties so they can get pictures with the fish tank,” said Lora Hills, the marketing specialist at Coops Pizza.

This 2,000-gallon fish tank landmark attracted thousands over the years.

“It’s all our communities like our snowbirds,” said Hills. “It’s people that live in Illinois and Minnesota that come here in the summer or for the big weekends, it’s a big attachment for them also.”

The fish tank has been a part of the community since the pizzeria opened 25 years ago.

Since then, the 14 large fish inside have made a mark on the Hayward community.

“It has been a very big part of all of our customers’ and employees’ lives,” said Hills. “All of us brought our kids since they were little to see the fish. They’ve grown up with our kids.”

It’s a difficult goodbye for the community.

“The decision was made when the corner of the fish tank started leaking onto the floor, we couldn’t figure out where it was leaking,” said Debbie Houston, the Co-Owner of Coops Pizza.

The decision to remove the tank was made after experts claimed the pressure within the tank was becoming a safety hazard.

“It just started cracking further, we found other leaks in it, and they’re like it’s a safety issue, you have to take it out,” said Houston.

Although fish tank fans are devastated to see it go, they can rest easy knowing the fish were all relocated to a different tank in Minong, Wisconsin.

“The fish are happy, they did not go to any fish fries, I promise,” said Hills.

While the fish are swimming happy in a different tank, business owners are still discussing the possible rebuilding of the tank.

They have not made a decision, but will keep Coop Pizza fans updated.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.