Rapid warm up may run up flood risks this week as temps rise to the 60′s

WEATHER STORY: Higher pressure made Saturday sunny and the advance of a southern air mass started the process of taking temperatures up. That will be a trend that lasts the week ahead. As that tangles with our deep snow pack, isolated pockets of flooding may pop up. People should be cautious in the places prone to such trouble. That includes International Falls, Rainier, Aitkin, Odanah/Bad River and even the Kawashiwi near Ely. Luckily, heavy precip is not likely this week. Light showers could fall Sunday. Another round of rain could run next Thursday to Saturday.

SATURDAY NIGHT: The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy. The low temperature will be near 30. The wind will be E 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: The sky will become partly sunny as a small wave of low pressure crosses the region. There will be an afternoon and overnight shower chance with odds of 30% for the precip pay-off. High temperature will be close to 50. The wind will be SE 10-15 mph.

A 30% shower chance Sunday afternoon should bring less than a tenth inch to most towns by Monday morning (KBJR)

MONDAY: Fresh high pressure takes over the Northland again on Monday to make the sky mostly sunny. The morning low will be 32. The afternoon high will be 55. The wind will be SW 5-15 mph.

COMING UP: The high will clear the sky through Wednesday. The warm southern air mass will stay potent until then, too, and drive thermometers towards the mid 60′s. It will cool a little from Thursday to Saturday in conjunction with another low that will bring shots at light rain showers.

The week ahead may be warm enough to cause localized flooding troubles. (KBJR)

