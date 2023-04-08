Mental health awareness concert highlights Northland resources

DULUTH, MN. -- It was nothing but lights, dancing, and music at the NorShor Theatre Friday night. A good time to help people get through a dark time.

“I’ve struggled with mental health since I was 13. I started with depression,” said Katie Finch, a health practitioner with Range Mental Health Center.

Like so many others, Finch continues to work on her mental health.

“I’ve been through therapy on and off throughout the years. I’m in therapy right now,” said Finch.

Now Finch is using her experience to help others. Her job being especially important as Minnesota faces a mental health epidemic.

“There’s definitely been an increase for children experiencing mental health crises,” said Finch. “We’ve been seeing younger and younger ages as well.”

One in ten kids experience a period of major depression in Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Department of Human Services.

“The children who have seen us, the teenagers who come to see us, the more they have access to what resources are available, the more likely they are to reach out,” said Finch.

So Finch brought awareness to the mental health resource need Friday night at the NorShor Theatre.

As hundreds of people walked through the doors of the Theatre, a dozen mental health organization booths lined the wall, leading them to the theatre where music played, inviting all who came.

“To me, music is sort of medicine, in terms of mental health,” said Ric Schaefer, the Director for Arrowhead Health Alliance. “I think a lot of people use music to work through some of their own things.”

The mental health awareness concert back for its fourth year, making sure the growing need is being met.

“There’s always going to be a need for mental health, and there is always going to be a need to let people know about the resources that are available in the area,” said Schaefer.

If you are in need of mental health services, call 988, or visit this link.

