City by City: Minnesota, Sawyer County, Hayward

Minnesota- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is accepting comments on an Environmental Assessment Worksheet for a proposal to add four new ATV trail segments and a connecting spur on the greater Prospectors Loop Trail. The proposal from the Prospectors Trail Alliance includes approximately 59 miles of trail, including some existing segments that would have new uses and some new segments. Comments are accepted through May 4. Emailed comments should be sent to environmentalrev.dnr@state.mn.us with “Prospectors Loop” in the subject line.

Sawyer County, WI- Two drug take-back days are happening in Sawyer County in April. If you have prescription or over-the-counter medications, creams, ointments, or pet medicine you want to get rid of properly, now is your chance. On Friday, April 21, you can take them to the Hayward Police Station or the Winter Fire Hall from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. On April 22, you can bring them to the Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal Police Department from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Click here for their addresses.

Hayward, WI- The Musky Festival Queen’s Scholarship Program is looking for candidates. The program recognizes young ladies in the Hayward Area who exhibit honesty, intellect, and leadership as they serve as role models for other young people. Everyone who participates will receive between $200 and $1,200 in scholarships To participate, students must be enrolled in a Hayward Area high school for the 2023-2024 school year. Click here for more information.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about send us an email to CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous day: City by City: Hibbing, Bayfield County, Hayward

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.