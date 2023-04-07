What’s next for Tennessee’s expelled lawmakers?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Republicans have expelled two Democratic lawmakers from the state Legislature for their role in a protest calling for more gun control. Here’s a look at what could happen next:

WHAT HAPPENED?

Republicans voted Thursday to expel two Black lawmakers who last week approached the front of the House chamber with a bullhorn and participated in a chant after joining protesters calling for passage of gun-control measures.

The protests followed the March 27 shooting at the Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville. Six people were killed, including three 9-year-old children.

GOP leaders argued that the move against Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson was necessary to draw a line against lawmakers using protest to disrupt House proceedings.

Jones and Pearson have regularly criticized the white-majority House chamber.

Jones was once temporarily banned from the Capitol several years ago for throwing a cup of liquid at then-House Speaker Glen Casada during a protest calling for the removal of a bust of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest, an early Ku Klux Klan leader.

Pearson faced scrutiny when he wore a black dashiki on the first day of the session rather than a suit and tie. Pearson later said a “white supremacist” attacked his choice to wear the tunic-like garment that originated in west Africa.

Rep. Gloria Johnson, who is white, also participated in the House floor protest. She survived a move to expel her by one vote.

Republicans have a supermajority control in the House, which allows them to advance most of the political agenda despite objections from Democrats.

Tennessee state Rep. Justin Jones speaks about the vote to expel him. (Source: State of Tennessee via CNN)

WHAT’S NEXT?

County commissions in each of the expelled lawmakers’ districts will choose replacements to serve until a special election can be held.

The commissions could choose to appoint Jones and Pearson to serve in the interim ahead of a special election, letting them return to the Capitol.

Depending on how fast the commissions and statehouse move, there is a chance that Jones and Pearson could return even before lawmakers adjourn, which is expected to be in several weeks. The expelled lawmakers also would be eligible to run in the special elections to fill the seats.

Local leaders in Davidson County, which encompasses Jones’ Nashville district, have already scheduled a special meeting for Monday to discuss appointing an interim representative. Many have already voiced support for choosing Jones.

Over in Shelby County, which includes Pearson’s district in Memphis, commissioners have not yet set a time to discuss temporarily filling the now-vacant legislative seat.

Democratic Rep. Torrey Harris, a Memphis Democrat, told reporters that he planned to meet with commission members Friday evening and hoped that another meeting would be scheduled soon.

Under the Tennessee Constitution, lawmakers cannot be expelled for the same offense twice.

Former Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, and former Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, raise their hands outside the House chamber after Jones and Pearson were expelled from the legislature, Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

COULD A REPUBLICAN TAKE EITHER SEAT?

Tennessee is a Republican-dominant state, but the two first-term lawmakers represented House districts that are extremely friendly to Democrats.

No Republican even ran against the pair following successful Democratic primary wins.

Pearson cruised to an easy win over nine other candidates in the January special election for House District 86 following longtime Rep. Barbara Cooper’s death. The district runs from southwest Memphis north to the Millington area.

Jones had a tougher fight in his 2022 primary, beating Nashville Metro Council member Delishia Porterfield by fewer than 250 votes. Porterfield has been among Jones’ supporters during the fight to expel him from the House.

The district includes southeast Nashville and the Nashville International Airport.

