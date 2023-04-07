Wendy Durrwachter to announce run for Duluth City Council

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Composer Wendy Durrwachter announced her run for Duluth City Council District 1 Friday.

Her official campaign kick-off will be on Monday at 10 a.m. at Hawks Ridge in Duluth.

Durrwachter is a single mother.

According to the news release, both of her children are graduates of Duluth Public Schools.

“I know what it’s like to have your kids leave after high school and wonder if they will be able to return to the city they grew up in,” Durrwachter said.

Durrwachter is a composer whose works have been performed in the Northland and across the country, according to a news release from her campaign.

“I will focus on doing the work to ensure Duluth stays a great place to call home.”

She currently lives in Lakeside.

The City Council District 1 seat is being vacated by current councilor Gary Anderson, who is not seeking another term.

Tim Meyer is also running for the seat, he previously ran for an at-large seat in 2021.

Wurrbachter will make her official announcement Monday.

She will be introduced by State Senator Jen McEwen (DFL-Duluth).

