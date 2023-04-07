Warming trend begins Saturday, much warmer next week

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of flurries. Tonight we will have partly cloudy skies with lows in the teens and 20′s. Winds will be out of the east 5-10mph.

SATURDAY: Saturday we will see partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Winds will remain out of the east, so temperatures by the lake will be held to the 30′s. Inland temperatures will climb into the 40′s. Overnight lows will remain in the upper 20′s and lower 30′s.

SUNDAY: On Sunday we will have cloudy skies and a 50% chance of some light scattered rain showers. The rain will arrive mid-day and then diminish in the mid-afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40′s and lower 50′s.

MONDAY: On Monday we will see partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the west, but highs will be able to climb into the mid-50′s. Next week is looking very warm, which means a lot of snow melting. Flooding will become a major concern next week!

