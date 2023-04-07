Penguins play the Red Wings, look to break road losing streak

Pittsburgh Penguins (39-30-10, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (35-33-10, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Red Wings +128, Penguins -154

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins will aim to stop their three-game road skid in a matchup with the Detroit Red Wings.

Detroit has a 19-15-5 record in home games and a 35-33-10 record overall. The Red Wings have a 9-16-3 record in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Pittsburgh is 16-18-5 on the road and 39-30-10 overall. The Penguins have a 35-7-6 record in games they score three or more goals.

Saturday's game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Red Wings won the last matchup 5-4 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominik Kubalik has scored 20 goals with 25 assists for the Red Wings. Dylan Larkin has seven goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Evgeni Malkin has 25 goals and 56 assists for the Penguins. Brian Dumoulin has seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 5-4-1, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, 3.9 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Penguins: 5-5-0, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, four penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Filip Zadina: day to day (lower body), Marco Kasper: out for season (lower body), Michael Rasmussen: out (lower body), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Robby Fabbri: out for season (lower body).

Penguins: Marcus Pettersson: out (undisclosed), Nick Bonino: out (kidney), Dmitry Kulikov: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.