“My No. 1 fan”: Bulldog basketball player gets engaged after national championship game

By Mitchell Zimmermann
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Madelyn Granica and her now fiance came home from Dallas with a ring they weren’t expecting.

The University of Minnesota Duluth guard went to Texas last week to win a championship ring, but instead got one of a different kind.

“I was totally shocked, so I had no idea what was going on at all,” Granica said.

Her then-boyfriend, Riley Walz, made the trip down south to watch the Bulldogs play in the NCAA Division II National Basketball Championship.

“It was definitely a rollercoaster of emotions, for sure,” she said.

According to Granica, the proposal after the game almost never happened.

“And then he wasn’t going to do it apparently since we lost, but then he said, ‘Everyone’s here your family, my family and I’m happy,’” she said.

Although the Bulldogs just came up short in the championship game, the proposal made up for it.

“It was like, we’re all sad as a team, and then one of the best days ever,” she said. “I thought it was going to be one of the worst days ever, but it was one of the best days ever.”

Granica and Walz’s family and friends were able to be in Texas, which, according to her, made it even more special.

“It was awesome,” she said. “I’m happy that it happened that way.”

Her teammates were also there and had no idea what was about to happen.

“It’s like moments like this that make it,” she said.

Granica and Walz have been together for seven years now. Some would say “high school sweethearts.”

“He’s probably my No. 1 fan but also the No. 1 fan of the Bulldogs,” she said. “He’s very genuine and caring and he’s always going to be himself, extremely supportive.”

The couple now has to plan a wedding but will most likely hold off for a little bit, because Granica has one more year of eligibility left with the Bulldogs.

