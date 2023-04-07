Man dies after state police use stun gun to arrest him

A southwestern Michigan man suspected of domestic violence has died after being struck by a police stun gun and arrested in a wooded area
Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIPESTONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A southwestern Michigan man suspected of domestic violence has died after being struck by a police stun gun and arrested in a wooded area.

State police used the stun gun on Josh Tanner Wednesday as he was holding a knife to his own throat in Berrien County's Pipestone Township, according to state police.

Officers and a police dog had tracked Tanner, 49, and found him sitting against a tree.

"After refusing to comply and to protect the suspect from injury, troopers successfully deployed a taser, which allowed them to take him into custody," police said in the news release.

Tanner indicated he was physically unable to walk out of the wooded area on his own, and paramedics were called. He experienced a medical emergency and became unresponsive, state police said.

Officers performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation until paramedics arrived. Tanner later died at a hospital.

His death is being investigated by the state police. Autopsy results and a toxicology analysis are pending.

Troopers assisted Berrien County sheriff's deputies in tracking Tanner, of Baroda, who was accused of aggravated domestic assault and attempted arson. He also was wanted on warrants, state police said.

Pipestone Township is about 90 miles (144 kilometers) southwest of Grand Rapids.

Most Read

Cody Walker-Nelson
Man sentenced to 6 years after day-long crime spree
Heisman Trophy and NFL Hall of Fame member Tim Brown speaking in Duluth.
It’s Official: Duluth will be getting an arena football team in 2024
According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, former deputy Dallas Wingate turned himself in...
Former deputy charged with killing his own police dog
Kristopher Dale Arlando Henderson, 41, was facing multiple charges for the November 2021 death...
Man gets 15 years in prison for murder of infant daughter which he blamed on his cat, records show
Madeline Kingsbury
Police believe missing Winona woman’s disappearance ‘involuntary and suspicious’

Latest News

Detroit Red Wings
Penguins play the Red Wings, look to break road losing streak
Milwaukee Brewers' Garrett Mitchell (5) reacts after his game-winning home run during the ninth...
Brewers’ new-look lineup delivers plenty of fireworks early
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to a crowd at Adventure Outdoors gun store, Thursday,...
GOP’s DeSantis visits Whitmer’s Michigan, the ‘anti-Florida’
American Family Field in Milwaukee ahead of the Brewers home opener on April 3, 2023
Brewers look to sweep 3-game series over the Mets