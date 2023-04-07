Itasca County Sheriff’s deputy arrested for DWI

GRAND RAPIDS, MN. (Northern News Now) - An Itasca County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

On Thursday just before 10 p.m., a Minnesota State Patrol Trooper observed a driver failing to stop for two stop signs in Grand Rapids.

The driver, Mark Greiner, 53, of Grand Rapids, was pulled over by the trooper. The trooper noticed signs of alcohol impairment during their interaction.

Greiner was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving while impaired. The trooper conducted a test that showed he had a blood alcohol concentration of .12 BAC.

Greiner was booked at Itasca County Jail and released.

The investigation remains open at this time.

Greiner is a current Itasca County Sheriff’s Office deputy. He was off-duty and operating his personal vehicle at the time of the arrest.

Greiner has been placed on administrative duty pending further investigation.

