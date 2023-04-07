Gophers score 4 goals in 3rd, advance past BU in Frozen Four

Minnesota defenseman Luke Mittelstadt (20) celebrates his goal against Boston University during...
Minnesota defenseman Luke Mittelstadt (20) celebrates his goal against Boston University during the third period of an NCAA semifinal game in the Frozen Four college hockey tournament Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(Chris O'Meara | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Freshman Luke Mittelstadt scored two third-period goals in two-and-a-half minutes and top-ranked Minnesota beat Boston University 6-2 on Thursday night in the opening game of the NCAA Frozen Four.

Mittelstadt gave Minnesota a 3-2 lead on a power play with 18:20 left in the third period and his second came from the same spot at the left circle for his fifth goal of the season — and third in the NCAA Tournament.

Logan Cooley added two empty-net goals to reach 22 on the season.

The five-time national champion Gophers (29-9-1) seek their first title since 2003 against Quinnipiac on Saturday. Minnesota has outscored its opponents 19-5 in the NCAA Tournament.

Minnesota took a 2-1 lead late in the first period on back-to-back goals in 50 seconds by Mike Koster and Rhett Pitlick. Koster scored his sixth goal of the year on a blast from the circle to extend Cooley’s point streak to 16 straight games. Pitlick finished a between-the-legs pass from Aaron Huglen.

Minnesota appeared to take a 3-1 lead with 44.5 seconds to go in the second period on Cooley’s rebound, but it was taken away after a challenge for goaltender interference.

Boston University (29-11-0) had its nine-game winning streak, dating to Feb. 24, snapped. The Terriers were seeking their first national title since 2009.

BU entered unbeaten at 21-0-0 when scoring the game’s first goal. And the Terriers led 1-0 when Sam Stevens sent in a rebound for his eighth goal of the season. BU tied it at 2-all on Jay O’Brien’s deflection in front of the net for the lone goal of the second period.

It was the fifth meeting between the two programs in the national semifinals and first since 1995.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Walker-Nelson
Man sentenced to 6 years after day-long crime spree
Heisman Trophy and NFL Hall of Fame member Tim Brown speaking in Duluth.
It’s Official: Duluth will be getting an arena football team in 2024
According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, former deputy Dallas Wingate turned himself in...
Former deputy charged with killing his own police dog
Kristopher Dale Arlando Henderson, 41, was facing multiple charges for the November 2021 death...
Man gets 15 years in prison for murder of infant daughter which he blamed on his cat, records show
Madeline Kingsbury
Police believe missing Winona woman’s disappearance ‘involuntary and suspicious’

Latest News

Madelyn Granica gets proposed to following the UMD Women's Basketball team's appearance in the...
“My No. 1 fan”: Bulldog basketball player gets engaged after national championship game
Esko and South Ridge scrimmage
Esko and South Ridge baseball hold cage scrimmage while season is delayed
UMD football
2023 UMD Football schedule released, Spring Game set for April 21
Duluth Huskies "Bark in the Park" jerseys
Duluth Huskies announce unique twist for ‘Bark in the Park’ event