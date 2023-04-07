Gabbie Hughes wins 2023 Hockey Humanitarian Award

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Friday was anything but a regular day for Bulldogs graduate senior Gabbie Hughes.

In the morning, Hughes was playing for team USA in the IIHF World Championship and Friday evening she was crowned the biggest humanitarian in college hockey at the NCAA Men’s Frozen Four awards ceremony.

Hughes was named the 2023 recipient of the Hockey Humanitarian Award which is presented annually to a student athlete who makes contributions on the ice, but more importantly to the community. Hughes has made an impact nationwide as part of the Sophie’s Squad organization, which she helped co-found to support mental health. In just two years pf its existence, Sophie’s Squad has earned more than $286K for mental health resources and advocacy.

While the award adds to the extensive resume of Hughes, she is hopeful in the awareness that this award will bring to the cause she represents saying, “It’s a huge honor to be recognized for the efforts and the amount of stuff that I have done for Sophie’s Squad and the sacrifices I’ve made, but it’s not just about me winning this award, I’m extremely excited about what it brings for Sophie’s Squad and mental health awareness all around.”

Hughes added that now that she won’t have schoolwork on her plate, she plans to become a board member of Sophie’s Squad.

