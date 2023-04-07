Flooding Prep: County officials offer advice ahead of weekend warmup

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - It’s that time of year when the snowbanks start disappearing, but with near recording-breaking snowfall and temperatures quickly rising next week, that could mean potential flooding in many portions of our region.

“The predictor is averaging about five to seven inches of water in the snowpack,” said Dewey Johnson, Emergency Operations Manager with St. Louis County.

According to Johnson, spring flooding hits a little differently every year.

“So remember, last spring, we had frozen ground, we had snow melt and then we had a lot of rainfall on top of that, which compounded the flooding,” Johnson said.

This year there is significantly less ground frost which may help absorb the snowmelt.

Last year the Rainy River Basin near International Falls was one of the hardest hit areas.

This year officials are especially concerned about flooding potential in places in the southern part of St. Louis County like the Fond Du Lac neighborhood along the St. Louis River.

Johnson said this weekend it’s important to plan ahead if you live anywhere that’s prone to flooding.

He suggests packing an evacuation kit with water, a phone charger and other items you may need while you’re away from home.

“Do you have medications ready to go? Do you have stuff for your pets? Those kinds of things. Now’s the time to start thinking of that,” said Johnson.

In terms of preparing your house, Ketzel Levens with the National Weather Service said you may need to do a little more shoveling.

“Consider removing three to four feet of snow away from the foundation of your house, especially since that soil might be able to actually do something for you this year,” Levens said.

According to Levens, you may also want to clear snow and ice from storm drains.

“Our drains can be really plugged up this time of year. So if you have storm drains that are covered by ice or snow consider going and clearing those out,” Levens said.

While the flood threat changes through the years, Johnson said the county is prepped and ready to help.

“We are preparing. We did learn some lessons last year. We have an inventory of almost half a million sandbags in stock,” Johnson said.

Leaders with St. Louis County said if you do need sandbags, you should contact your city or township.

For more information about how to prepare for flooding, click here.

