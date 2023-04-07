Esko and South Ridge baseball hold cage scrimmage while season is delayed

ESKO, MN. (Northern News Now) - Well at this point we all know it’s a long shot for the spring baseball and softball seasons to start on time so, Esko and South Ridge Baseball decided to take matters into their own hands and let their boys face some live pitching.

When Mother Nature pushes back another baseball season, it’s time to get creative.



Cage scrimmage between two of the best teams in the Northland at Esko High School. Hear how both teams are dealing with the delay tonight at 10 on @NorthernNewsNow.@SRbaseball16 @eskobaseball pic.twitter.com/LOZiKJTGkX — Kevin Moore (@KMooreTV) April 6, 2023

“You know things that we are doing this afternoon inviting South Ridge over and doing some live BP against them instead of each other is a way to keep it fresh,” said Eskomos head coach Ben Haugen.

“It’s awesome, Ben texted me and I was sitting on my couch at home, like hey you guys want to play Thursday? And we found a way to make it happen, you know it’s fun they have an excellent tradition, a very good team this year and it will be fun watching our guys compete against them,” Panthers skipper Aaron Weber added.

With this upcoming warm stretch of weather, both teams hope to get back on the diamond next week.

