Duluth teen arrested after cab driver robbed at gunpoint

By Ben Lewer
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth teenager is behind bars after being accused of robbing a cab driver at gunpoint.

According to Duluth Police, officers responded to an incident around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 6 near 1st Avenue East and 4th Street.

A cab driver says they picked up a 19-year-old Duluth man who then allegedly demanded money while holding a gun.

The driver handed over the money and the suspect took off.

Police say after a day-long search, the teen was found and arrested downtown around 4 p.m. that same day.

He faces several charges including First Degree Aggravated Robbery, Threats of Violence, and Second Degree Assault. A firearm was also located and seized during the execution of a search warrant.

