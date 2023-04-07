Duluth NAACP protests charges brought against local man

DULUTH, MN. -- In front of the St. Louis County Court House Thursday, members of the NAACP made a cry for justice. They did so by crying foul on recent charges against Steven Cooper.

“I’ve always been candid with law enforcement here in Duluth,” said Cooper, a Duluth resident. “This is not a normal thing, especially for me, a kid who was sentenced for 20 years at the age of 15.”

In 2006, Cooper pleaded guilty to shooting two Duluth convenience store clerks during a robbery.

After 13 years in prison, Cooper was released and placed on parole.

Since then, he was working a government job in military service and staying out of trouble.

That changed last July when Cooper says he was going through a car that belonged to his brother.

“When I found that firearm when I was cleaning out my deceased brother’s vehicle, I called the most trusted person in my life at the time. It was her, my parole officer,” said Cooper.

Knowing he was not legally allowed to have a firearm, Cooper claims he wrapped it in a sweatshirt, locked it in his apartment building, and waited for his parole officer.

But shortly after, he was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

“For my good deeds, for contributing to public safety, I was charged and booked into the local county jail,” said Cooper.

Now, the NAACP stepped in, infuriated at the charges he faces, and says he’s being unjustly penalized.

“From the arresting officer, from his parole officer, even Kim Maki herself said that Steven did the absolute right thing,” said Classie Dudley, President of Duluth’s NAACP.

Cooper is now waiting to go to trial and could face a five-year prison sentence.

“I would be remiss to not mention that Steven is a very black man, and we know black men in our community are not respected,” said Dudley.

Still grieving the loss of his brother, and now the loss of his job, Cooper said his faith in law enforcement is shrinking.

“After going to prison for so long, I believe it has completely disappeared after this,” said Cooper.

The St. Louis County Attorney’s office declined our request for an interview but released a statement.

Statement from St. Louis County Attorney spokesperson:

“We stand by the decision to charge Mr. Cooper for violating the law based on the evidence we had at the time. The statute at issue in this case is a strict liability statute, meaning that the possessor’s intent isn’t an element of the crime. Rather, if a prohibited person is in possession of a firearm or ammunition, whether they intend to or not, they have violated the statute. Because the case is still developing, privacy laws, our ethical obligations, and office policy prohibiting comment on open investigations prevent us from making public statements about the details of the case. At this time, though, we can communicate our belief that it would be improper and premature to take action regarding the outcome of this case. We remain open to whatever options are warranted when the investigation is completed. We will not, however, make legal decisions based upon community pressure or false and unfounded allegations of racism in charging decisions.”

