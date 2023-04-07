Duluth man sentenced to 15 years in prison for toddler’s death

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth man will spend 15 years in prison for a toddler’s death.

A judge handed down that sentence to Jordan Carter on Friday, April 7.

The 32-year-old was convicted of second-degree murder earlier this year in the death of 3-year-old Cameron.

Cameron was the son of Carter’s then-fiancée Heather Bouchard.

The boy died of blunt force trauma in September 2020.

Carter claimed while he was getting dinner ready, he heard Cameron fall down the stairs.

He said he went to check on the boy, but it didn’t appear he was hurt.

The next day, Cameron stopped breathing and was taken to the hospital.

Medical experts said the boy’s injuries didn’t line up with a fall down the stairs.

Instead, they said they showed signs of child abuse and were consistent with blunt force trauma.

They ruled his death a homicide.

“The conviction in this case resulted from a collaborative effort between the Duluth Police Department, Essentia Hospital, Children’s Hospital, Health East, and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office. Thank you to every officer, investigator, and doctor who cared for Cameron during this chaotic and emotional time. Our deepest sympathies go out to Cameron’s family,” said St. Louis County Attorney Kim Maki.

Carter is expected to serve his time in St. Cloud’s Minnesota Correctional Facility.

