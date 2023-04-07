Duluth man sentenced to 15 years in prison for toddler’s death

The boy died of blunt force trauma in September 2020.
(KBJR)
By Ben Lewer
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth man will spend 15 years in prison for a toddler’s death.

A judge handed down that sentence to Jordan Carter on Friday, April 7.

The 32-year-old was convicted of second-degree murder earlier this year in the death of 3-year-old Cameron.

Cameron was the son of Carter’s then-fiancée Heather Bouchard.

The boy died of blunt force trauma in September 2020.

Carter claimed while he was getting dinner ready, he heard Cameron fall down the stairs.

He said he went to check on the boy, but it didn’t appear he was hurt.

The next day, Cameron stopped breathing and was taken to the hospital.

Medical experts said the boy’s injuries didn’t line up with a fall down the stairs.

Instead, they said they showed signs of child abuse and were consistent with blunt force trauma.

They ruled his death a homicide.

“The conviction in this case resulted from a collaborative effort between the Duluth Police Department, Essentia Hospital, Children’s Hospital, Health East, and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office. Thank you to every officer, investigator, and doctor who cared for Cameron during this chaotic and emotional time. Our deepest sympathies go out to Cameron’s family,” said St. Louis County Attorney Kim Maki.

Carter is expected to serve his time in St. Cloud’s Minnesota Correctional Facility.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Walker-Nelson
Man sentenced to 6 years after day-long crime spree
Heisman Trophy and NFL Hall of Fame member Tim Brown speaking in Duluth.
It’s Official: Duluth will be getting an arena football team in 2024
According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, former deputy Dallas Wingate turned himself in...
Former deputy charged with killing his own police dog
Kristopher Dale Arlando Henderson, 41, was facing multiple charges for the November 2021 death...
Man gets 15 years in prison for murder of infant daughter which he blamed on his cat, records show
Jaquiel Ogima
Duluth man charged with robbing taxi driver at gunpoint

Latest News

FILE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers makes his acceptance speech on Nov. 9, 2022, in Madison, Wis.,...
Gov. Evers pardons nearly 160 people, extending state record
Jaquiel Ogima
Duluth man charged with robbing taxi driver at gunpoint
Minnesota defenseman Luke Mittelstadt (20) celebrates his goal against Boston University during...
Gophers score 4 goals in 3rd, advance past BU in Frozen Four
Madelyn Granica gets proposed to following the UMD Women's Basketball team's appearance in the...
“My No. 1 fan”: Bulldog basketball player gets engaged after national championship game