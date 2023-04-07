Duluth man charged with robbing taxi driver at gunpoint

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth man was charged in an armed robbery that occurred this week.

On April 6, 2023, at approximately 4:38 a.m., officers of the Duluth Police Department (DPD) responded to a robbery call in the area of North First Ave. East and East 4th St. in Duluth.

According to court documents, when officers arrived, they spoke to the victim who was a taxi driver for Dwarf King Taxi.

He informed officers that he had been robbed by a passenger in his taxi.

According to the criminal complaint, the driver picked up Jaquiel Joseph Ogima, 19, from a trailer park in Superior.

After picking up Ogima, the driver drove him to a Kwik Trip near the base of the Bong Bridge in Superior.

It stated Ogima went inside for a brief period of time.

When he came back to the car he told the driver he wanted to go to the area of 4th and 4th in Duluth.

At the time, Ogima was wearing a hoodie and kept his hood over his head for most of the drive.

He then directed the driver to stop at the area of North First Ave. East and East 4th St.

When the driver stopped the taxi, Ogima is stated to have pulled a pistol out of his coat and pointed it at the driver’s chest, and said, “Don’t look at me, and give me all of your money.”

The driver then began to pull out all of the cash he had made that night along with the tips he had made and gave it to Ogima, which was approximately $300.

According to the court documents, Ogima became angry with how little cash the driver had on hand.

He then stated, “No, seriously, give me all of your money or I’ll ** kill you.”

The driver told Ogima he had no more money, and informed him he had children in an attempt to get Ogima to calm down and release him.

Ogima then left the vehicle.

Authorities say the driver described the pistol as a slide-style semi-automatic pistol with a black handle and a gray metallic colored barrel.

In addition, he believed the pistol was a 9-millimeter and he was afraid for his life during this interaction.

Next, an officer responded to the Kwik Trip in Superior and spoke to the employee who remembered Ogima because he came in, ate chili, and did not pay.

The employee described a distinctive “VL” tattoo on Ogima’s neck.

After reviewing surveillance footage from the Kwik Trip, the officer obtained a screenshot of Ogima’s face and sent it to other working officers.

At that point, another officer identified the male as Ogima, and a previous arrest photo was obtained.

With officers, the driver was given a photo lineup with the photograph.

He was given six photographs of the photo lineup and identified Ogima’s photo as the man who had robbed him and stated he was 100 percent sure it was him.

An officer then contacted the owner of Dwarf King Taxi to receive surveillance footage from inside the taxi cab which showed the robbery.

Authorities say the footage from inside the taxi cab was consistent with the statement from the driver.

In the footage, Ogima can be seen pointing a pistol at the driver, ordering him to give him money, and threatening to kill him if he did not provide more money.

If convicted, Ogima could face up to 25 years in prison.

