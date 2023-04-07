City by City: Hibbing, Bayfield County, Hayward

Hibbing, MN- Hosted by Hibbing on Howard, the City of Hibbing, Community Education, The Chamber of Commerce and several local businesses are coming together to host the Great Hibbing Hunt on Friday, April 7. The event is a giant Easter egg hunt for students in 6th grade and younger. Long-lasting winter weather has forced the event indoors at Lincoln Elementary School. There will be 20,000 plastic eggs in addition to a designated toddler area with age-appropriate treats. The fun starts at 11:30 a.m. with giveaways and the big event starts at noon. The hunt is free to attend.

Bayfield County, WI- Residents are invited to provide their thoughts on proposed work for local bridges. The proposal would have large heavy stones placed around bridges on U.S. Highway 2 that are facing erosion issues. The bridges are located over Fish Creek in the towns of Barksdale and Eileen. The project would stabilize the piers, prevent further erosion and replace the existing guardrail. Traffic would remain open but condense to a single lane. Comments are open through the end of April.

Hayward, WI- The Landmark Conservancy is hosting the “Wild and Scenic Film Festival” on Saturday, April 15 at Lac Courte Oreille Ojibwe University. There will be more than 10 films shown including Breaking Trail, a film about Duluth-based Emily Ford and her dog Diggins as she set out to become the first woman and person of color to thru-hike the 1,200-mile Ice Age trail in the winter. There will be in-person or virtual attendance options.

