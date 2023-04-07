30s today, 50s and 60s on the way

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today: For our Friday we will have partly to mostly sunny skies to start with increasing clouds in the afternoon. There is a slight chance of some wintry mix late in the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30sfor most across the area. Winds are out of the southeast between 5-10 MPH.

First Alert Forecast(Northern News Now)

Saturday: Saturday features partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies overhead for the vast majority of the day. We will be a tad warmer once again with most climbing into the 40s across the area. Some across the southern half of the area could see 60s. Winds ae out of the east between 10-15 MPH.

Sunday: Easter Sunday could feature the opportunity for a few rain showers here and there. Otherwise, we we will see partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies overhead. Flooding could start to become a concern with melting snow and some rain showers. Temperatures climb into the 50s for most across the Northland. Winds are out of the southwest between 5-10 MPH.

First Alert Forecast(Northern News Now)
First Alert Forecast(Northern News Now)

