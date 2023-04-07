2023 UMD Football schedule released, Spring Game set for April 21

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - For Bulldog fans missing football season, UMD’s annual Spring Game is right around the corner.

On Thursday morning, The University of Minnesota Duluth football team released their schedule for the 2023 season. The Bulldogs are set to play six home games and five road games in the fall.

The annual Spring Game kicks off at 5:30 p.m. on April 21 at Malosky Stadium in Duluth. Spring practice began for the team last week on Monday, March 27.

The regular season opens against Northern Michigan University’s Wildcats at Malosky Stadium at 6 p.m. on August 31st. It’s the first time since 1998 that the two teams will face one another, and the first non-conference regular season game for the Bulldogs since 2011.

The full schedule:

Aug. 31 Northern Michigan University (Home)

Sep 9. Northern State University (Away)

Sep. 16 University of Souix Falls (Home)

Sep. 23 Southwest Minnesota State University (Away)

Sep. 30 Winona State (Home)

Oct. 7 Wayne State College (Away)

Oct. 14 University of Mary (Home)

Oct. 21 Minot State University (Away)

Oct. 28 Bemidji State University (Home)

Nov. 4 Concordia University-St. Paul (Home)

Nov. 11 Minnesota State University Mavericks (Away)

The Bulldogs enter the spring after the 2022 season where they finished second in the NSIC North Division. The Bulldogs finished with an 8-3 overall record.

