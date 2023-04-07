2023 UMD Football schedule released, Spring Game set for April 21

UMD football
UMD football(Northern News Now)
By Ben Lewer
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - For Bulldog fans missing football season, UMD’s annual Spring Game is right around the corner.

On Thursday morning, The University of Minnesota Duluth football team released their schedule for the 2023 season. The Bulldogs are set to play six home games and five road games in the fall.

The annual Spring Game kicks off at 5:30 p.m. on April 21 at Malosky Stadium in Duluth. Spring practice began for the team last week on Monday, March 27.

The regular season opens against Northern Michigan University’s Wildcats at Malosky Stadium at 6 p.m. on August 31st. It’s the first time since 1998 that the two teams will face one another, and the first non-conference regular season game for the Bulldogs since 2011.

The full schedule:

  • Aug. 31 Northern Michigan University (Home)
  • Sep 9. Northern State University (Away)
  • Sep. 16 University of Souix Falls (Home)
  • Sep. 23 Southwest Minnesota State University (Away)
  • Sep. 30 Winona State (Home)
  • Oct. 7 Wayne State College (Away)
  • Oct. 14 University of Mary (Home)
  • Oct. 21 Minot State University (Away)
  • Oct. 28 Bemidji State University (Home)
  • Nov. 4 Concordia University-St. Paul (Home)
  • Nov. 11 Minnesota State University Mavericks (Away)

The Bulldogs enter the spring after the 2022 season where they finished second in the NSIC North Division. The Bulldogs finished with an 8-3 overall record.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Walker-Nelson
Man sentenced to 6 years after day-long crime spree
Heisman Trophy and NFL Hall of Fame member Tim Brown speaking in Duluth.
It’s Official: Duluth will be getting an arena football team in 2024
The 14-year-old died from his injuries on April 3, according to the sheriff’s office.
14-year-old dies after getting stuck in sand hole
Wisconsin spring election results
Snow on power lines
Power outages begin as storm blows through Northland

Latest News

UMD Women's Basketball
No. 2 UMD falls 78-67 to No. 1 Ashland in NCAA DII Championship
UMD Women's Basketball
Final notes and numbers between Ashland and UMD before National Championship tip-off
NCAA Celebrating Title IX in joint Championships
Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Title IX on Women’s College Basketball’s biggest stage
UMD’s Brooke Olson and Maeysn Thiesen interview
Bulldogs’ Fifth-Year Pillars: How Brooke Olson and Maesyn Thiesen’s off-court relationship translates on the hardwood