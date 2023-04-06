Temperatures on the rise into the weekend

By Adam Lorch
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see partly cloudy skies and breezy winds. The winds calm as we head into the evening hours. Lows will be in the single digits and teens with calm winds and mostly clear skies.

FRIDAY: Friday we will have partly cloudy skies to start with increasing clouds in the afternoon. There will be a slight chance of some wintry mix late in the day. Highs will be in the upper 30′s with southeast winds 4-8mph.

SATURDAY: On Saturday we will have partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid-40′s with southeast winds 5-15mph.

SUNDAY: On Easter Sunday we will have mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. There will be a 30% chance of some scattered wintry mix showers. Highs will be in the upper 40′s and lower 50′s with southerly winds.

