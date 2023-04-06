Parents charged with murder after 5-year-old starved to death, police say

The parents of a 5-year-old girl were charged after she died from alleged child abuse.
By 19 News Digital Team and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Ohio authorities charged two parents with murder after their 5-year-old daughter died from starvation.

Police said 24-year-old Janicea Brooks and 32-year-old Collyn Green are being held responsible for the death of their daughter Kamryn Riley.

According to officials, Kamryn was dead for at least 48 hours and was already dead when she was brought to the hospital.

A prosecutor said Kamryn weighed just 21 pounds when she was taken to the hospital.

WOIO reports officers were sent to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital for the 5-year-old girl, who was pronounced dead around 4:30 p.m. on March 22.

The girl was driven to the hospital from a home, which officials said was in deplorable conditions after an investigation.

Authorities said there were three of the girl’s siblings in the house.

The bond for the parents was set at $500,000 each.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

